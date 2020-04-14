China Airlines needs to identify as Taiwanese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Tuesday (April 14) China Airlines (CAL) planes should more clearly advertise their Taiwan origins.

Su made the suggestion at a legislative interpellation. The airline, which has gained an international profile over the past few months, often bewilders passengers because the name suggests it comes from China, CNA reported.

CAL has carried out multiple missions flying Taiwanese nationals home on charter flights. It has also delivered the country’s donations of medical supplies to counter the spread of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

There have been proposals for a name change to the national carrier from a local pro-independence group and Taiwanese expatriates in the U.S. Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), minister of Transportation and Communications, which supervises aviation affairs, said Saturday (April 11) he was open to the idea but pointed out there were obstacles, including aviation rights.

Sharing his sentiments, the premier said the carrier should feature national flags, signs, and phrases such as, “Taiwan Can Help,” on its planes if an official name change is not possible now. This is meaningful at a time when Taiwan’s ability to contribute to the world is getting attention, Su said.

Su pledged the government would push for CAL’s name change. He added the nation’s de facto embassies have worked to highlight Taiwan’s national identity through the use of symbols and other means.