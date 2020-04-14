Stock image of a woman having her temperature taken on Cathay Pacific flight. Stock image of a woman having her temperature taken on Cathay Pacific flight. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman who had lived in overseas for decades, raised eyebrows when she finally returned to Taiwan for the first time in 30 years, just at the peak of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the U.S., and apparently already infected with the virus, forcing 12 flight crew members and seven passengers to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Among the five new cases of coronavirus reported on Monday (April 13) was a woman in her 60s who had lived in the U.S. since 1990 and had never once returned to Taiwan over that 30-year span. The woman, case No. 393, developed a cough and phlegm, before experiencing diarrhea on April 1.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) during a press conference on Monday said that before the woman returned to Taiwan, her family members in Taiwan had contacted the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that she had symptoms and would be arriving on April 9. They said that although her husband, case. No. 384, was also in New York, the two had not been in contact with each other since February, but that she had come in contact with one confirmed case in the workplace.

The woman was originally scheduled to fly back to Taiwan on April 10, but the flight was rescheduled to April 11. Chuang said that there were few passengers on the plane, with only seven people in the fifth row and the case wore a mask throughout the flight.

When she arrived in Taiwan on April 11, she was immediately dispatched from the airport to a hospital for medical treatment. She tested positive for the disease on April 13, while her husband had returned to Taiwan on April 10 and was diagnosed on April 11.

Based on the flight manifest, officials decided that 12 crew members and seven passengers who were in close proximity to the woman must undergo a 14-day home isolation. If they develop symptoms during the quarantine period, they will undergo testing for the disease.

In response to the incident, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday (April 14) said that the way that this couple came back already infected with the disease is of course unfair to citizens who have been paying for Taiwan's National Health Insurance (NHI) for a long time. Nevertheless, he said, "They are Taiwanese and they had no place to go," reported Liberty Times.

Su said that that it is human nature to want to return to one's home town and own country when encountering such a drastic situation such as this pandemic. He then called on citizens and overseas compatriots to not make "too much of a fuss about it."

In response to the incident, political critic Huang Kuang-chin (黃光芹) said, "They are not returnees, they are just passers-by. Poor Taiwan! They are treating it as a transit hospital," reported China Times. Netizens sarcastically said that the roughly NT$20,000 (US$665) the woman spent on the ticket for flight was more than worth it considering the cheap cost of treatment in Taiwan compared to the U.S.