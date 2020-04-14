TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Czech court on April 9 ruled that eight Taiwanese suspects charged with being involved in cross-border telecom fraud cannot be extradited to communist China.

The Constitutional Court of the Czech Republic (CCC) annulled the decision by the Municipal Court in Prague handed down in 2018 and later upheld by the High Court in Czech capital to extradite the eight suspects to China to face telecommunications fraud charges. The court made the ruling because it found the defendants' concerns that they could face "torture, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment" if sent to China were warranted.

In its decision, the court cited Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) which secures "freedom from torture." The court stated that it assessed the risk of such maltreatment was plausible based on the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country's embassy in Beijing, as well as opinions and reports from international bodies and organizations.

The high court ruled that the risk of ill-treatment had not been adequately addressed by the lower courts. In addition, the court deemed that the diplomatic guarantees provided by Beijing did not sufficiently eliminate the real risk of ill-treatment by authorities in China.

It wrote that the guarantee was not provided by a "competent body under Chinese law" and it was therefore uncertain whether it was binding with Chinese law enforcement authorities. The court added that "not even an overview of the criminal law provisions of the PRC and international human rights treaties was sufficient to protect against ill-treatment, that in practice different forms of ill-treatment still occur."

The court was not swayed by assurances that consular staff from the Czech embassy would be allowed to visit the suspects as Chinese regulations did not appear to be guaranteed this. Also, the visits would not include the presence of third parties and Chinese legislation does not provide for such visits, wrote the court.

The court concluded that the lower courts violated the suspects' "right to rigorously assess the risk of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment" in the event of their extradition to China by failing to obtain sufficient information about the about the risk of such treatment taking place. It added that the diplomatic guarantees provided were also insufficient to ensure their safety.