New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanks Taiwan for mask donation. (C-Span.org photo) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy thanks Taiwan for mask donation. (C-Span.org photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday (April 14) expressed his thanks to the Taiwan government and its people after receiving the first batch of 100,000 medical masks from the island nation.

As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to claim lives around the globe, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced April 4 the government had decided to distribute 10 million face masks to countries in need, with 2 million to the U.S. and 8 million to Europe. She also promised to make further donations when Taiwan had ensured its domestic supplies, after boosting mask production.

Following arrival of the first batch of masks from Taiwan, Murphy took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the East Asian nation's kind gesture. He pointed out that 100,000 medical masks had arrived at one of the local warehouses over the weekend and another 200,000 were on their way.

Murphy said New Jersey's could not thank Taiwan enough, to which the Taipei Economics and Cultural Office in New York responded, “The Taiwanese are more than willing to do our part to support the Garden State." Murphy also acknowledged on Monday (April 13) Taiwan's representative in New York, Lily Hsu (徐儷文), for organizing the mask shipment, reported Liberty Times.

According to CNA, New Jersey has been the second hardest-hit state in the U.S., following New York. As of Tuesday morning, it had recorded more than 64,500 coronavirus cases, including 2,443 deaths.



First batch of face masks arrive in New Jersey over weekend. (CNA photo)