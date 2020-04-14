TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The head of Taiwan’s coronavirus task force response said Monday (April 13) it is unlikely the country will experience large-scale community transmissions of the Wuhan virus (COVID-19).

Health and Welfare Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) made the assertion at a cabinet press conference on the government’s bail-out packages and medical preparedness.

In response to calls for broader testing of COVID-19, Chen noted Taiwan needs to reserve medical capacity for emergencies and avoid a collapse of the medical system. Currently 1,600 to 1,700 tests are conducted daily in the nation of 23 million, wrote CNA.

Around 2,000 tests are carried out for every 1 million people, with an average of 16 who test positive. With no rapid testing kits available yet, Chen made a case for accurate testing and efficient use of limited resources.

He also stressed the most important things for Taiwan now are reducing fatality rates and developing new drugs, as well as shortening the hospitalization period. One Taiwan businessman in his 50s required hospitalization for a staggering 81 days before being released from hospital after testing negative for the virus.

Taiwan needs to do rigorous contact tracing and accurate testing before vaccines and promising medications become available, Chen concluded.