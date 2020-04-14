  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Community spread of coronavirus unlikely in Taiwan

CECC head suggests mass testing not viable, wants accurate testing and efficient use of limited resources

  637
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/14 09:59
Visitors wear face masks at Taipei Children's Amusement Park.

Visitors wear face masks at Taipei Children's Amusement Park. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The head of Taiwan’s coronavirus task force response said Monday (April 13) it is unlikely the country will experience large-scale community transmissions of the Wuhan virus (COVID-19).

Health and Welfare Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) made the assertion at a cabinet press conference on the government’s bail-out packages and medical preparedness.

In response to calls for broader testing of COVID-19, Chen noted Taiwan needs to reserve medical capacity for emergencies and avoid a collapse of the medical system. Currently 1,600 to 1,700 tests are conducted daily in the nation of 23 million, wrote CNA.

Around 2,000 tests are carried out for every 1 million people, with an average of 16 who test positive. With no rapid testing kits available yet, Chen made a case for accurate testing and efficient use of limited resources.

He also stressed the most important things for Taiwan now are reducing fatality rates and developing new drugs, as well as shortening the hospitalization period. One Taiwan businessman in his 50s required hospitalization for a staggering 81 days before being released from hospital after testing negative for the virus.

Taiwan needs to do rigorous contact tracing and accurate testing before vaccines and promising medications become available, Chen concluded.
testing
coronavirus
COVID-19
outbreak
Wuhan virus
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan airport mulls closing terminal as passenger volume hits record low
Taiwan airport mulls closing terminal as passenger volume hits record low
2020/04/13 17:54
Finnish official resigns after purchasing faulty masks attributed to China
Finnish official resigns after purchasing faulty masks attributed to China
2020/04/13 17:15
CECC expert breaks down coronavirus symptoms in Taiwan
CECC expert breaks down coronavirus symptoms in Taiwan
2020/04/13 17:05
Taiwan government officials wear 'girly' colored masks
Taiwan government officials wear 'girly' colored masks
2020/04/13 16:34
Nikki Haley calls for probe into WHO's handling of Taiwan’s coronavirus warning
Nikki Haley calls for probe into WHO's handling of Taiwan’s coronavirus warning
2020/04/13 15:55