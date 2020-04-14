Taiwan AI guru dies at 44

Taiwan AI Academy posted a moving tribute to CEO Chen Sheng-wei on the website on Monday (April 13). (aiacademy.tw screengrab photo)&nb... Taiwan AI Academy posted a moving tribute to CEO Chen Sheng-wei on the website on Monday (April 13). (aiacademy.tw screengrab photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Artifical Intelligence (AI) Academy CEO and E. Sun Financial Holding CTO Chen Sheng-wei (陳昇瑋) died this past weekend after doing his routine exercise regimen, saddening the entire Taiwanese tech community.

The cause of death was intracerebral hemorrhage, according to media reports. His sudden passing has led to a number of tributes being posted on social media since Monday (April 13).

Hailed as Taiwan's AI guru, Chen was dedicated to promoting data science literacy and nurturing AI talent in the country. Graduating from National Taiwan University, Chen started his career at Academia Sinica as a data science research associate at 26.

He later helped Taiwanese manufacturers across different industries incorporate AI technology to improve efficiency, including textile production, integrated circuit (IC) assembly and testing, and circuit board printing.

Chen made a huge contribution and impact on the country's economy during his 18 years of service to the country's top research institution and several other AI and financial technology businesses that utilize big data to improve productivity and our lives. In addition to publishing over 130 research papers, he founded the Taiwan Data Science Society in 2014 and Taiwan AI Academy in 2018, helping the country nurture over 6,000 AI talent.

The young top executive of E. Sun Financial Holding and several other machine learning academies was described by his team members as energetic, passionate and persistent about promoting AI technology across different industries in Taiwan to enable business and manufacturing efficiency.

Chen is survived by his daughter.