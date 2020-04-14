New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|120.60
|Up
|.85
|May
|118.95
|120.60
|116.60
|119.75
|Up
|1.15
|Jul
|121.75
|Up
|.80
|Jul
|120.75
|121.55
|117.45
|120.60
|Up
|.85
|Sep
|121.00
|122.60
|118.80
|121.75
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|122.40
|123.80
|120.20
|123.25
|Up
|.85
|Mar
|123.70
|125.00
|121.60
|124.45
|Up
|.85
|May
|124.90
|125.45
|122.50
|125.35
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|125.65
|126.25
|123.40
|126.20
|Up
|.85
|Sep
|126.90
|127.05
|126.50
|127.05
|Up
|.85
|Dec
|126.65
|128.45
|126.65
|128.45
|Up
|.85
|Mar
|129.05
|129.85
|128.95
|129.85
|Up
|.85
|May
|130.20
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|130.50
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|130.05
|130.70
|129.95
|130.70
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|130.35
|131.00
|130.35
|131.00
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|130.85
|131.40
|130.85
|131.40
|Up
|1.30