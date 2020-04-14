  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 120.60 Up .85
May 118.95 120.60 116.60 119.75 Up 1.15
Jul 121.75 Up .80
Jul 120.75 121.55 117.45 120.60 Up .85
Sep 121.00 122.60 118.80 121.75 Up .80
Dec 122.40 123.80 120.20 123.25 Up .85
Mar 123.70 125.00 121.60 124.45 Up .85
May 124.90 125.45 122.50 125.35 Up .90
Jul 125.65 126.25 123.40 126.20 Up .85
Sep 126.90 127.05 126.50 127.05 Up .85
Dec 126.65 128.45 126.65 128.45 Up .85
Mar 129.05 129.85 128.95 129.85 Up .85
May 130.20 Up .75
Jul 130.50 Up .75
Sep 130.05 130.70 129.95 130.70 Up .80
Dec 130.35 131.00 130.35 131.00 Up 1.10
Mar 130.85 131.40 130.85 131.40 Up 1.30