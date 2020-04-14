BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/04/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2272 Down 39
May 2308 2322 2244 2253 Down 52
Jul 2265 Down 45
Jul 2311 2327 2259 2272 Down 39
Sep 2311 2325 2257 2265 Down 45
Dec 2282 2299 2232 2242 Down 41
Mar 2282 2284 2220 2228 Down 40
May 2235 2235 2221 2226 Down 39
Jul 2215 2232 2215 2225 Down 38
Sep 2226 2226 2221 2221 Down 38
Dec 2223 2223 2215 2215 Down 38
Mar 2205 Down 38