BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2272 Down 39 May 2308 2322 2244 2253 Down 52 Jul 2265 Down 45 Jul 2311 2327 2259 2272 Down 39 Sep 2311 2325 2257 2265 Down 45 Dec 2282 2299 2232 2242 Down 41 Mar 2282 2284 2220 2228 Down 40 May 2235 2235 2221 2226 Down 39 Jul 2215 2232 2215 2225 Down 38 Sep 2226 2226 2221 2221 Down 38 Dec 2223 2223 2215 2215 Down 38 Mar 2205 Down 38