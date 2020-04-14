BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2272
|Down
|39
|May
|2308
|2322
|2244
|2253
|Down
|52
|Jul
|2265
|Down
|45
|Jul
|2311
|2327
|2259
|2272
|Down
|39
|Sep
|2311
|2325
|2257
|2265
|Down
|45
|Dec
|2282
|2299
|2232
|2242
|Down
|41
|Mar
|2282
|2284
|2220
|2228
|Down
|40
|May
|2235
|2235
|2221
|2226
|Down
|39
|Jul
|2215
|2232
|2215
|2225
|Down
|38
|Sep
|2226
|2226
|2221
|2221
|Down
|38
|Dec
|2223
|2223
|2215
|2215
|Down
|38
|Mar
|2205
|Down
|38