AP PHOTOS: A week of images from the coronavirus pandemic

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/14 00:19
A walks alongside a mural of Ernesto "Che" Guevara as other pedestrians are reflected in the side-view mirror of a car in Havana, Cuba, April 7, 2020....
Medical workers making an emergency home visit walk away from a man, moments after they confirmed he died of severe respiratory problems in Barcelona,...
A lonely man relaxes in a rubber boat in the middle of the Dnipro River escaping from coronavirus human contacts in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 6, 2020. (AP ...
A medical worker from China's Jilin Province reacts as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's H...
An Israeli man stands on his hands on an empty road during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel...
Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate...
A priest blesses an elderly woman after offering her willow branches, an Orthodox Palm Sunday tradition, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, April 12, 2020...
Soldiers carry boxes with food to deliver to the poor at the Santa Rosita neighborhood on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, April 6, 2020, duri...
A worker moves a casket of a COVID-19 deceased into the crematorium oven at the Pontes crematorium and funeral center in Lommel, Belgium, Friday, Apri...
A city worker sprays disinfectant as a man sleeps on the street, in central Mexico City, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A volunteer of the Spanish NGO Open Arms pushes in a wheelchair an elderly resident of a nursing home with coronavirus symptoms to a Hospital in Barce...
Police officers arrive to escort Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi and his bride Ruqaya Rahim during their wedding in Najaf, Iraq, April 9, 2020, hardest hit town...
An Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays as others participate in the Cohanim priestly caste blessing during the Jewish holiday of Passover at the W...
Workers bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, April 9, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Thursday, New York City's medical examiner confirm...
A medical worker injects an elderly woman with a flu vaccine inside a church as part of a government vaccination campaign, in Buenos Aires, Argentina,...
People gather at the Mount Davidson cross in San Francisco, April 12, 2020. Mount Davidson's annual Easter Sunrise Service was canceled for San Franci...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing during the funeral of Israel's ex-Chief Rabbi Eliahu Bakshi-Doron who died from coronavirus, in Jerusalem, ...
Pastors wearing face masks while maintaining social distancing attend an Easter service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday,...
Medical move a body behind a fence at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 9, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A police officer adjusts a T-shirt as a protective mask for a man they detained for violating the curfew amid coronavirus concerns in El Callao, on th...
A woman stands near a fire lit next to her brother's grave in a cemetery in Herasti, Romania, during a Orthodox Palm Sunday memorial for the departed,...

A priest delivers a willow branch to a woman's home in Bucharest, Romania, an attempt to keep an Orthodox Palm Sunday tradition alive despite the ban on joining religious celebrations.

At Jerusalem’s Western Wall, only a handful of men gather to perform the Priestly Benediction, the customary prayer held during Passover — instead of the tens of thousands of worshipers that the blessing usually draws.

Over the past week, Jews and Christians around the world observed their rites largely in isolation because of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, the pandemic marked a number of grim milestones: The worldwide death toll surged past 100,000, according to John Hopkins University. The tally in New York City eclipsed the number killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11, and the United Kingdom became the fourth European country to reach 10,000 deaths.

And still the virus raged on. Barcelona’s visiting health care workers and emergency medical personnel went door to door to tend to Spain’s home-bound elderly, who have suffered the most. New York City, faced with a mounting death toll and dwindling morgue space, shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains before they are buried in the city’s public cemetery.

But there were moments of hope, nonetheless. Wuhan ended its 76-day lockdown, allowing residents to again travel without special authorization. Long lines formed at the airport and train and bus stations as thousands streamed out of the Chinese city, where the coronavirus pandemic began.