TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 5.7 percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Taiwan are asymptomatic, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Monday (April 13).

National Taiwan University Vice President Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), who currently serves as the convener of the CECC’s advisory specialist panel, provided insight into the symptoms and demographics of the country’s coronavirus cases as of Sunday, when they stood at 388. Five more cases were added on Monday, bringing the total to 393.

Male and female patients account for 47.2 percent and 52.8 percent, respectively. They range in age between 4 and 88, with the median age being 32.5, reported Liberty Times.

Most of the cases, or 71 percent, have mild symptoms without complications. 81 cases have developed mild pneumonia, while 29 cases have seen their conditions deteriorated to result in severe pneumonia and respiratory failure, accounting for 7.5 percent. The 29 cases include 12 requiring respirators in intensive care units and six who have died.

Around 22 patients, or 5.7 percent, have been asymptomatic, at least in the beginning. These cases have been identified through compulsory testing due to their close contact with family members who tested positive, said Chang.

The infectious disease expert noted that the CECC is working to paint a clearer picture of the novel virus' detrimental effects on the human body. While the WHO has suggested that cigarette smokers are more vulnerable, Chang said he would not jump to such a conclusion yet, given the relatively few cases among smokers in Taiwan, but added that some longtime smokers have experienced worse symptoms.