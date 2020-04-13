Formosan macaques at the Dengxian Bridge in Taitung County (蔡煥棟 photo) Formosan macaques at the Dengxian Bridge in Taitung County (蔡煥棟 photo) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo posted on Facebook on Saturday (April 11) showing an obese Formosan macaque at a popular attraction in Taiwan’s eastern county of Taitung prompted many social media users to respond, including many calls for visitors to stop feeding the wild monkeys.

Facebook user Tsai Huan-dong (蔡煥棟) posted a photo of three Formosan macaques, with one being particularly fat, and captioned the photo “The fatty at Dengxian Bridge of the Donghe-Fuli Highway.” The post prompted comments from other users, including “Really too fat,” “So fat,” “Eat too well,” and “Sad to watch...don’t feed again,” CNA reported.

The county’s agricultural department said that the county put in place regulations four years ago that stipulate fines of up to NT$10,000 (US$334) for those caught feeding wild monkeys.

However, according to the department, no tickets have yet been issued, as it’s not easy to catch violators.

The department said that it’s sad to see fat Formosan macaques like the one in the photo, because when they cultivate the habit of waiting to be fed, they will gradually lose their ability to hunt in the wild.

The department urged visitors not to feed or provoke the wild monkeys so as to avoid being bitten or scratched, which can cause rabies or transmit the potentially lethal Herpes B virus.