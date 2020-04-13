TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Thai netizens found themselves embroiled in a massive online flamewar on Twitter with Chinese netizens, they used self-deprecating humor to counter insults hurled by their Chinese adversaries.

Over the weekend, Chinese netizens discovered to their dismay that Thai actor Vachirawit Cheevaari, also known as "Bright," who is the star of the hit TV soap opera "2gether" is not actually gay like the character he portrays, but has a girlfriend. His love interest was revealed to be actress Veeraya Sukaram, who goes by the nickname "New" and the Twitter handle "nnevvy."

Bright retweeted a photographer's images and wrote "taken from 4 countries," one of which was taken in Hong Kong. When Chinese netizens saw this retweet, they became enraged and accused Bright of labeling the special administrative region as a country.



Bright's tweet listing "4 countries." (Twitter meme)

Bright then apologized to Chinese readers for improperly labeling Hong Kong as a country. Thai netizens then came to his defense as they felt he had done nothing wrong.

Next, a Chinese netizen dug up a photo New had taken in Taiwan with Bright commenting that she is a "cute Chinese girl." New replied "What?" which in Thai in this context was just a way to express embarrassment.



Bright apologizing for listing Hong Kong as a country. (Twitter meme)

Unfortunately, Chinese readers interpreted it as meaning that she was disappointed for being compared to a Chinese woman. A friend of New's then asked what style of dress she was wearing, and she responded "Taiwanese style."

Chinese netizens then combined New's perceived disappointment with being referred to as "Chinese" and her description of the outfit as Taiwanese as an affront to China. They then accused New of supporting Taiwan separatists.

New's photo wearing "Taiwanese style." (IG screenshot)

Chinese then found that New had previously retweeted a post which stated that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) had originated from China, while Chinese have been told by their propaganda outlets that the disease started in the U.S. Fury among Chinese netizens reached a fever pitch and they began hurling insults at Thailand's King and the country as a whole and the hashtag #nnevvy soon became a battlefield on Twitter.

Instead of directly counter-attacking with insults of their own, Thais posted countless memes showing people being completely unphased by the best that Chinese trolls could throw at them.



Rough Chinese translations of original Thai comments. (Twitter screenshot)

Many Chinese netizens criticized the Thai government, but Thais retorted that they frequently criticize their government on their own. Others would say that Thailand is poor, and Thais would respond that China is "Pooh" as in the Winnie the Pooh, who Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping has frequently been compared to.

Another tactic used was to shoot down Chinese Communist Party (CCP) talking points with censored facts and history. Soon, citizens of Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and others joined forces with the Thais with memes of their own.



