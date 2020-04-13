TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), along with four CECC other officials, wore pink masks during Monday's (April 13) press conference to demonstrate to young boys that the color is not just for girls.

On Sunday's CECC press conference, a reporter mentioned that many boys are refusing to wear pink masks to school due to peer pressure. As face masks are still being rationed, parents are worried their kids might be infected by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) by not wearing the "girly" masks given to them, according to the report.

In response to this concern, every male CECC official put on pink masks at the press conference.

Chen warmly stated, “It is fine for a man to wear pink!” and assured viewers that "pink is for everyone." He added that his favorite cartoon as a child had even been "The Pink Panther."

"Everyone can wear any color of mask. Pink is actually a good color!" Chen concluded.



All the CECC big boys wear pink masks for little boys who refused pink (CECC photo)