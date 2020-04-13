An honor guard stands in formation as a Chinese national flag flies at half-staff at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, April 4. An honor guard stands in formation as a Chinese national flag flies at half-staff at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, April 4. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s censorship apparatus is kicking into high gear once again with new restrictions on the publication of coronavirus (COVID-19) research, as it seeks to push the narrative that COVID-19 may not have originated in Wuhan.

According to a government directive published by Fudan University’s School of Information Science and Technology in Shanghai, academic papers on the coronavirus will not be published until they receive a green light from a special task force of the State Council. Research on the origin of the novel virus will be subject to “extra scrutiny,” it noted.

The announcement came as Beijing scrambles to counter allegations that the outbreak started in China. Several studies, conducted by Chinese researchers and published in prestigious medical journals including The Lancet, have linked COVID-19 with a wet market in Wuhan.

The move has raised eyebrows in the country’s academic community, with a Chinese researcher expressing concern about scientists being muzzled on the research of the pandemic. The researcher spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution from the authorities, reported CNN.

China and the U.S. have recently engaged in a blame game over the origin of the Wuhan virus. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called it the “Chinese virus,” while Beijing has pushed back by associating a surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. with Washington’s abrupt shutdown of a biochemical weapons research center in Maryland last July, wrote Al Jazeera.