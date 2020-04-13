A Taiwanese frontline medical worker in Spain who became infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)has been discharged from hospital after being successfully treated,according to a Kuomintang legislator.

Many health workers are on the frontline of the coronavirus fight in Spain as the pandemic tests the limits of the health care system. Among those dedicated workers are the daughters of Liu Chin-chih (劉金枝), a member of Taiwan's Overseas Community Affairs Council, KMT Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) revealed on Facebook Sunday.

Liu's elder daughter works as an anesthetist in Spain, but contracted the virus last month and was on a respirator for 15 days before recovering. Her younger daughter, also a medical worker, is under home quarantine.

Wen's post was accompanied by a photo of Liu's elder daughter being pushed out of the ward in her hospital bed, with other medical workers forming a line to applaud her.

"I was really moved by the scene," Wen said, adding that she is very proud of Liu's daughters.

Wen praised the two women for their bravery and selfless dedication to saving lives in the fight against COVID-19.

Liu's husband is also a doctor and both parents fully support their daughters' sacrifice and devotion, Wen said, describing the family as bringing glory to Taiwan.

Noting that the two women have received extensive media coverage in Spain, Wen said she thinks the Overseas Community Affairs Council should award them a commendation.