Taiwan announces 5 new coronavirus cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 13) confirmed five new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 393.

During his daily press conference on Monday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed five new cases of coronavirus, all of which were imported from abroad. The latest cases included three women and two men aged between 50 and 60, four of whom had been passengers aboard the ill-fated Coral Princess cruise ship, while the fifth was a relative of case No. 384.

More information coming shortly.



Chen donning a pink mask. (YouTube, CDC screenshot)