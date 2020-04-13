TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — News that Ikea has launched a new line of flat-pack coffins in countries grappling with the surging demand of caskets as death tolls rise, turned out to be fake.

British satirical news website NewsBiscuit carried a story March 23 claiming the Swedish furniture giant has rolled out a range of coffins for the bereaved to assemble on their own. The products, according to the article, have been well-received in the UK, which has recorded more than 10,000 fatalities due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“A coffin that anyone can buy and assemble within a fortnight is essential for the preservation of human dignity,” the article falsely quoted Ikea managing director Lars Bork as saying.

The news has circulated in Taiwan via multiple media outlets, which could be misleading as the fact that it was produced by a satirical news website has not yet been pointed out properly. Ikea Taiwan has debunked the rumor, saying no such products have been introduced either in Taiwan or in the UK, wrote Liberty Times.

Founded in 2006, NewsBiscuit publishes humorous articles written by a group of comedy writers including John O'Farrel. The news outlet, which labels itself as one for “the news before it happens,” apparently is known for its satirical takes on current events.