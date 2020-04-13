Taipei unveils artistic manhole covers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has unveiled eight artistic manhole covers featuring local characteristics as part of its public art project to beautify the cityscape.

Titled the "Taipei Manhole Cover Design Exhibition," the project was an extension of a program launched in 2012 that injected life into the otherwise unflattering appearance of manhole lids. Four designers — Blueprint Design, Fresh Taiwan, Bito, and Hwat’s — participated in this year’s campaign, drawing their inspiration from Nangang, Wanhua, Datong, and Zhongzheng districts, reported CNA.

The artworks spotlight some of the most iconic elements of their respective districts, from Wanhua’s lion dance and temple culture to Datong’s historic Dadaocheng neighborhood.

Interestingly, some of the artworks were designed particularly to reflect the street view as seen from the perspective of the manholes. To ensure the durability of the metal lids, designers have drawn on the expertise of foundries and advice from Japanese professionals, wrote LaVie.

The new manhole covers will soon be made public. Visit the Taipei Manhole Cover Design Exhibition Facebook page for more information.