Taiwanese professor included on Forbes’ list of ‘50 Leading Female Futurists’

'Her work has the potential to shape future teachers and universities around the world'

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/12 21:11
(GETTY photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tamkang University professor Mei-Mei Song (宋玫玫) was included on the list of “50 Leading Female Futurists” put forth by Forbes.

The list was part of the business magazine's celebration of “women leaders working to create solutions for potential futures" and was published just before International Women’s Day (March 8).

"These women are looking ahead to prepare themselves, their organizations and their audiences for how the world could change,” it said. "This list was created to help build community among this group, but also for conference organizers and businesses that want to engage futurists.”

The article lauded Song as "a global leader in the future of education and globalization," adding that "Her work has the potential to shape future teachers and universities around the world, especially as more technology is integrated into education.”
50 Leading Female Futurists
Mei-Mei Song
Forbes

