Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has approved a 7-year NT$4 billion plan to set up a disease prevention center in Taipei's Nangang District to carry out sampling, testing and research and development of vaccines, Cabinet spokesperson Kolas Yotaka said Sunday.

Su ratified on April 8 the plan to run from 2021-2027 brought forth by the Ministry of Health and Welfare to establish such a center in the ministry's Kunyang health park zone in Nangang to conduct disease prevention research and work, according to Kolas.

The center aims to strengthen the country's capability of taking samples, sample testing, research and development of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals and improving its storage capacity of essential medical supplies and equipment for disease prevention, Kokas said, adding that the center will be used to integrate management and allocation of resources for preventing disease.

Noting that the center's establishment was not for containment of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, Kolas said, it will not be funded with a special budget for COVID-19 response efforts. Rather, its funding will source from a public affairs budget and will be earmarked yearly from 2021, she added.