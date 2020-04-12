  1. Home
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts E. Taiwan

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/12 20:16
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 7:36 p.m. Sunday (April 12), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 60.8 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 44.7 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Hualien City, Yilan, Nantou, Taitung, Changhu, and Yunlin counties, and a 1 in Taichung City, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Chiayi City, Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Chiayi counties. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
Hualien County

