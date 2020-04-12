Arianna Sacripante trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchro... Arianna Sacripante trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Selene Mirra trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimmin... Selene Mirra trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continue their training at home despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Selene Mirra looks at Arianna Sacripante training at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down... Selene Mirra looks at Arianna Sacripante training at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continue their training at home despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Chiara Colicchia kisses Arianna Sacripante during a training session at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an a... Chiara Colicchia kisses Arianna Sacripante during a training session at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Chiara Colicchia trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swi... Chiara Colicchia trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continue their training at home despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Chiara Colicchia starts a training session at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndro... Chiara Colicchia starts a training session at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continue their training at home despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Chiara Colicchia, left, and Alessandra Leonardi train at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian ... Chiara Colicchia, left, and Alessandra Leonardi train at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continue their training at home despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Selene Mirra trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimmin... Selene Mirra trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continue their training at home despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Selene Mirra, right, and Alessandra Leonardi train at Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down sy... Selene Mirra, right, and Alessandra Leonardi train at Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continue their training at home despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Coaches Sabrina Bernabei, right, and Elisa Plaisant give instructions to the athletes as they warm up at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wedne... Coaches Sabrina Bernabei, right, and Elisa Plaisant give instructions to the athletes as they warm up at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement Sabrina Bernabei, one of the trainers of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, sends training schedules to her athletes, all at home for the lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Arianna Sacripante trains with her teammates at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian do... Arianna Sacripante trains with her teammates at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Arianna Sacripante trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchro... Arianna Sacripante trains at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Coach Sabrina Bernabei gives instructions to the athletes from left, Alessandra Leonardi, Chiara Colicchia, Silvia Caputo, Selene Mirra, Arianna Sacri... Coach Sabrina Bernabei gives instructions to the athletes from left, Alessandra Leonardi, Chiara Colicchia, Silvia Caputo, Selene Mirra, Arianna Sacripante, as they warm up at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement Sabrina Bernabei, one of the trainers of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, sends training schedules to her athletes, all at home for the lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Sabrina and Aurora Mirra, background, look at their sister Selene training in the living room of their home in Rome, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Selene, ... Sabrina and Aurora Mirra, background, look at their sister Selene training in the living room of their home in Rome, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Selene, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Selene Mirra, center, trains with her sisters, Aurora, left, and Sabrina in the living room of their home in Rome, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Selene, an... Selene Mirra, center, trains with her sisters, Aurora, left, and Sabrina in the living room of their home in Rome, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Selene, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Laura Filipponi, left, flanked at right by her husband Valerio, plays music with her phone to help her daughter Arianna in a choreography during a tr... Laura Filipponi, left, flanked at right by her husband Valerio, plays music with her phone to help her daughter Arianna in a choreography during a training on her terrace in Monterotondo, near Rome, Friday, April 3, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Arianna Sacripante trains on her terrace in Monterotondo, near Rome, Friday, April 3, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchroni... Arianna Sacripante trains on her terrace in Monterotondo, near Rome, Friday, April 3, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Arianna Sacripante trains on her terrace in Monterotondo, near Rome, Friday, April 3, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchroni... Arianna Sacripante trains on her terrace in Monterotondo, near Rome, Friday, April 3, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Selene Mirra, left, and Alessandra Leonardi train at Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb 5. 2020. The athletes of the Italian down synd... Selene Mirra, left, and Alessandra Leonardi train at Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday, Feb 5. 2020. The athletes of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continue their training at home despite the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the Italian team were aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME (AP) — Under a bright Roman sun, Arianna Sacripante holds her arms out wide, tilts her head back and points her eyes toward the clear blue sky.

The synchronized swimming routine performed on the terrace of Sacripante’s home — with her mother improvising as coach and choreographer — is a shining example of perseverance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sacripante and her teammates with Down syndrome have met the year-long postponement of their performance after the Tokyo Olympics just as they’ve met every other challenge in their lives: with the will to overcome it.

The "Progetto Filippide” team, which comes under the umbrella of the Italian Swimming Federation, has the goal of achieving inclusion in the Paralympics program.

“When I see them in the water, the first thing that I think of is how sports can erase a disability,” said Sabrina Bernabei, the team’s coach. “The rules are the same and they just want to show what they are able to do. It’s unbelievable what they can pull out and how they can perform.”

Bernabei added that sometimes she doesn’t understand “if I am the one teaching them or they are teaching something to me.”

The team is planning to perform at the Para Artistic Swimming Festival & International Friendly Games, which is held between the Olympics and Paralympics. Due to the postponement, the performance will now likely be held in 2021. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and the festival is the primary showcase for becoming part of the program.

There are currently 22 sports in the Summer Paralympics program.

The Associated Press has been following the Filippide team's progress since before the coronavirus pandemic hit Italy — which prompted a nationwide lockdown that included closing swimming pools. That’s why the synchro team has been training individually at home.

