New Taipei to fine vendors, shoppers for not wearing masks at markets

'Imposing penalties is not the only standard' for enforcing policy: Taipei deputy mayor

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/12 15:36
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang 

Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though New Taipei City and Taipei both require vendors and shoppers at public markets to wear masks, the two city governments are not on the same page when it comes to penalties for violating the policy.

New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) has said that both vendors and consumers at night markets, traditional markets, and shopping districts are required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked or they could now face a fine of NT$3,000 (US$100) to NT$15,000.

However, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said that “imposing penalties is not the only standard” for enforcing such a policy. She said the city would do its best to persuade those heading to the markets to wear masks and that barring unmasked people will prevent the infectious disease from spreading.

She went on to say that every local government has its own way of enforcing laws and regulations and that Taipei City will plan everything out before putting related regulations in place.

To further curb the spread the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has since April 10 ordered national parks, recreational areas, night markets, and temples to enforce crowd control measures and required both vendors and customers at marketplaces to wear masks.
COVID-19
CECC
Vivian Huang
Hou You-yi

