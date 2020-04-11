People stand in long lines waiting to enter at the Esselunga supermarket in San Donato, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 11, the day ... People stand in long lines waiting to enter at the Esselunga supermarket in San Donato, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 11, the day before Easter, when most Italian will try to mitigate the boredom of the coronavirus lockdown with the traditional lunch. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

A shopper has his temperature scanned as he stands in a long line waiting to enter at the Esselunga supermarket in San Donato, in the outskirts of Mil... A shopper has his temperature scanned as he stands in a long line waiting to enter at the Esselunga supermarket in San Donato, in the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 11, the day before Easter, when most Italian will try to mitigate the boredom of the coronavirus lockdown with the traditional lunch. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

A view of the lower level in Greenwich Park in south London on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Like many other countries, Britain is in effective lockdown d... A view of the lower level in Greenwich Park in south London on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Like many other countries, Britain is in effective lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with bars and nonessential shops closed in order to reduce the rate of transmission, the hope being that this will eventually reduce the peak in deaths. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

People exercise in Greenwich Park in south London on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Like many other countries, Britain is in effective lockdown due to the ... People exercise in Greenwich Park in south London on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Like many other countries, Britain is in effective lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with bars and nonessential shops closed in order to reduce the rate of transmission, the hope being that this will eventually reduce the peak in deaths. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A Police officer stops and check vehicles in Rome, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Using helicopters, drones and stepped-up police checks to make sure Itali... A Police officer stops and check vehicles in Rome, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Using helicopters, drones and stepped-up police checks to make sure Italians don't slip out of their homes for the Easter holiday weekend, Italian authorities are doubling down on their crackdown against violators of the nationwide lockdown decree. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

Police officers stop and check vehicles in Rome, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Using helicopters, drones and stepped-up police checks to make sure Italian... Police officers stop and check vehicles in Rome, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Using helicopters, drones and stepped-up police checks to make sure Italians don't slip out of their homes for the Easter holiday weekend, Italian authorities are doubling down on their crackdown against violators of the nationwide lockdown decree. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

A family wearing face masks ride their bicycle during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19, in Biarritz, southwestern France, Saturday Apr... A family wearing face masks ride their bicycle during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19, in Biarritz, southwestern France, Saturday April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

People wearing face masks walk during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19, in Biarritz, southwestern France, Saturday April 11, 2020. The... People wearing face masks walk during a nationwide confinement to counter the COVID-19, in Biarritz, southwestern France, Saturday April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

The scene at Narita airport, Japan, on April 8, 2020, where cardboard encampments are placed with social distancing to cater for people who have to wa... The scene at Narita airport, Japan, on April 8, 2020, where cardboard encampments are placed with social distancing to cater for people who have to wait for the results of a government coronavirus quarantine checks. Shotaro Tajima, a Japanese Health Ministry official in the contagious diseases section, said people are now at nearby hotels and have not had to stay in the boxes. If cases grow, people may need to wait longer for test results, which usually come back within several hours. (Yuri Kageyama via AP)

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus during lockdown, walks past beside Vicente Mata, who is homeless, in Pamplona, northe... A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus during lockdown, walks past beside Vicente Mata, who is homeless, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, April 11, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A Catholic priest prays from a distance to bless food prepared for Easter in a substitute of traditional group prayers and sprinkling of holy water th... A Catholic priest prays from a distance to bless food prepared for Easter in a substitute of traditional group prayers and sprinkling of holy water that are not possible this year because of social distancing against COVID-19 coronavirus spread, in Lomianki, Poland, Saturday, April 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Vicente Mata, a 41-year-old homeless man, begs for money on an empty Estafeta street during lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Pamplona... Vicente Mata, a 41-year-old homeless man, begs for money on an empty Estafeta street during lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, April 11, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

An Easter wish is displayed on a car as it drives through the streets in a neighborhood Saturday, April 11, 2020, during an Easter bunny parade in Val... An Easter wish is displayed on a car as it drives through the streets in a neighborhood Saturday, April 11, 2020, during an Easter bunny parade in Valrico, Fla. The community's annual Easter egg hunt and candy toss had to be canceled in an attempt to avoid spreading the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

A nearly empty A23 in Slaugham, England, near Brighton due to the coronavirus outbreak and following lockdown on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The new cor... A nearly empty A23 in Slaugham, England, near Brighton due to the coronavirus outbreak and following lockdown on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the USTA Indoor Training Center where a 350-bed temporary hospi... FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the USTA Indoor Training Center where a 350-bed temporary hospital will be built in New York. Public schools in New York City's 1.1 million-student district will be shuttered for the rest of the academic year, but online education will continue as the city struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, de Blasio announced Saturday, April 11. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) (AP photo)

President Donald Trump and his officials have made critical promises meant to reassure a country in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. But American s are still going without the medical supplies and financial help from the government at the very time they need it most — and were told they would have it.

Europe is trying to persuade its residents to stay home ahead of the Easter holiday and the anticipated sunny weather while grappling with how and when to start loosening the weekslong shutdowns of much of public life.

Doctors around the world are frantically trying to figure out how COVID-19 is killing their patients so they can attempt new ways to fight back.

Here are some of AP’s top stories Friday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.

THE FIGHT FOR NEW YORK: Listen to AP’s coronavirus podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak,” for an interview with three AP reporters who worked on “24 Hours: The Fight for New York,” a multiformat package following 10 New Yorkers as they negotiate life in a city transformed by the virus.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Congo, which has been battling an Ebola outbreak that has killed thousands of people, now must also face the coronavirus pandemic.

— Leaders in Iran decide to r eopen government offices after a brief nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country.

— New York City schools — which make up the largest school district in the country — will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

— A recent increase in virus cases in China has been largely attributed to people arriving from overseas. African nations and the U.S. say that's resulting in mistreatment of African Americans and Africans in the city of Guangzhou.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

ONE NUMBER:

42%: The drop in drug arrests in Chicago in the weeks since the city shut down, compared with the same period last year. Part of that decrease is attributed to the economic slump resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

IN OTHER NEWS:

— SMARTPHONE HELP: Apple and Google announce a joint effort to help public health agencies worldwide leverage smartphones to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

— HOPE IS BORN: The Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans welcomes a new resident, a baby giraffe named Hope.

