TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 127 prominent European politicians have signed petitions expressing support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization (WHO) amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (April 11).

The motion comes as Taiwan and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have become embroiled in a war of words over allegations by the latter that criticism of his handling of the virus by the island nation was racially motivated. His comments touched off a wave of indignation in Taiwan, with the public launching sarcasm-laced attacks and a fundraising campaign for a New York Times ad.

MOFA said Saturday that 67 members of the European Parliament from across the political spectrum signed a letter to Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, on April 8, while 60 German members of parliament sent a letter to Tedros on April 2. In both cases, the politicians praised Taiwan’s performance in the fight against the coronavirus and said that its exclusion from the WHO amounted to unfair discrimination, CNA reported.

Taiwan should be invited to the annual World Health Assembly (WHA) scheduled for May in Geneva, Switzerland, the signatories said. The Bundestag member behind the German petition, of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU, said Taiwan’s exclusion was incomprehensible and should end, as it was a matter of life and death.

