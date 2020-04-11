Following recent remarks by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that Taiwan had instigated "racist" attacks against him, an Ethiopian doctor who had months of training in Taipei told CNA that Tedros' accusation did not match his personal experience in Taiwan.

Wondwossen Mengistie Ayele, a 31-year-old doctor from Hawassa, Ethiopia, said in a recent interview that during his period of training at Taiwan International Healthcare Training Center (TIHTC) from October to December last year, his personal experience was highly positive. While Wondwossen declined to comment on the political dispute between Taiwan and the WHO, he said Tedros' comments had left him "perplexed," because of his own experience during his two-month training period in Taiwan.

"What I can say about my stay in Taiwan is, the people of Taiwan were very hospitable and very respectful," Wondwossen said. He continued, saying "We had a great stay there and learned a lot during our stay."

Wondwossen also expressed gratitude to the staff at the hospitals where he did his training in laparascopic surgery, namely Taipei Hospital and Cathay General Hospital.

He was responding to CNA's questions about his views on the comments Wednesday by Tedros - an Ethiopian microbiologist and the first African to lead the WHO - who said he had been the victim of months of racially abusive attacks from Taiwan, which he said the government had failed to condemn. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has strongly denied that Taiwan is instigating the attacks.

Taiwan knows "what it feels like to be discriminated against and isolated" because of its exclusion from international organizations like the WHO, Tsai said, and she has also invited Tedros to visit Taiwan. In Wondwossen's interview with CNA, he said that ultimately, "time will tell" whether Tedros' allegations are true or false.

Tedros' accusations came against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute over Taiwan's participation in the WHO, which has escalated in recent months with the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Taiwan has argued that its exclusion puts the country at risk, while the WHO has said Taiwanese experts are being included in its response efforts and accessing its information in an unofficial capacity. The island nation participated in the WHO's policy-making body -- the World Health Assembly -- as an observer from 2009-2016 under the designation "Chinese Taipei," when relations between Beijing and Taipei were better under Taiwan's previous Kuomintang ruling party, which accepts the concept that the two sides are part of one China, with each side free to interpret what that means.

Since 2017, however, Taiwan has been excluded from the WHA due to opposition from China, which objects to Taiwan's current ruling Democratic Progressive Party's rejection of that concept.