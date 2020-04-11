TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson described World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as “a joke” because of the latter’s remarks about Taiwan.

At a news conference, the WHO director-general complained he had been attacked by Taiwan and even accused his critics on the island of “racism.” His comments touched off a wave of indignation, with a fundraising campaign to publish a rebuke in the New York Times receiving an overwhelming response.

Talking to Stanford University Hoover Institution expert Lanhee Chen (陳仁宜) on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host accused Tedros of repeated lying on behalf of China, starting with the claim that the coronavirus could not be transferred between humans. Later, the WHO chief also changed the official name of the virus to COVID-19 at Beijing’s behest, Carlson said.

When the WHO said that masks would not be necessary, China was already hoarding them, according to the Fox News host. He also repeated accusations that while serving in the government of his native Ethiopia, Tedros had suppressed information about two cholera outbreaks.

The WHO chief’s accusations that U.S. President Donald Trump was politicizing the issue were also wrong, since it was Tedros himself who had been playing politics by excluding Taiwan from the global health community, Carlson said.

Chen also defended Taiwan and accused the WHO of whitewashing China’s faults. The former adviser to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney wrote an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal suggesting the U.S. should leave the WHO and form a new parallel organization.

