  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan post offices to require visitors to wear masks against coronavirus

Fines from NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 likely

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/11 17:42
Masks to be compulsory at post offices soon 

Masks to be compulsory at post offices soon  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the example of public transportation, post offices will start requiring visitors and clients to wear masks to protect themselves against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), with the details to be announced next week, reports said Saturday (April 11).

As on trains, buses and Mass Rapid Transit, people who do not observe the new regulations might be subject to a fine of up to NT$15,000 (US$499), CNA reported. At present, visitors have their temperature measured when entering a post office and are turned away if they have a fever of 37.5 degrees or more.

The head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), said Saturday that he did not oppose the new measure, since at times post offices were so crowded that it was not possible for visitors to maintain the indoor “social distance” of 1.5 meters.

As many visitors to the nation’s 1,200 post offices were elderly people who spent a lot of time inside, the wearing of masks should be compulsory, CNA quoted officials as saying. At first, staff would try and persuade clients to wear masks, but if they did not want to listen, police would be called in and fines from NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 could be issued.

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Taiwan reached 385, including six deaths and 99 patients already released from hospitals.
post office
Chunghwa Post
masks
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Academia Sinica finds powerful inhibitor to fight Wuhan coronavirus
Taiwan’s Academia Sinica finds powerful inhibitor to fight Wuhan coronavirus
2020/04/10 21:18
Taiwan contains coronavirus and exports its successes: Foreign Policy
Taiwan contains coronavirus and exports its successes: Foreign Policy
2020/04/10 19:43
Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore
Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore
2020/04/10 18:01
US livestream features 3 Taiwanese artists on pandemic
US livestream features 3 Taiwanese artists on pandemic
2020/04/10 17:50
Coronavirus pandemic could force GDP growth below 1%: Taiwan business leaders
Coronavirus pandemic could force GDP growth below 1%: Taiwan business leaders
2020/04/10 17:12