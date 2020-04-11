Masks to be compulsory at post offices soon Masks to be compulsory at post offices soon (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the example of public transportation, post offices will start requiring visitors and clients to wear masks to protect themselves against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), with the details to be announced next week, reports said Saturday (April 11).

As on trains, buses and Mass Rapid Transit, people who do not observe the new regulations might be subject to a fine of up to NT$15,000 (US$499), CNA reported. At present, visitors have their temperature measured when entering a post office and are turned away if they have a fever of 37.5 degrees or more.

The head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), said Saturday that he did not oppose the new measure, since at times post offices were so crowded that it was not possible for visitors to maintain the indoor “social distance” of 1.5 meters.

As many visitors to the nation’s 1,200 post offices were elderly people who spent a lot of time inside, the wearing of masks should be compulsory, CNA quoted officials as saying. At first, staff would try and persuade clients to wear masks, but if they did not want to listen, police would be called in and fines from NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 could be issued.

On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Taiwan reached 385, including six deaths and 99 patients already released from hospitals.

