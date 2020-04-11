Campaign for New York Times ad collects more than NT$10 million (screengrab from zeczec.com) Campaign for New York Times ad collects more than NT$10 million (screengrab from zeczec.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fundraising campaign to place an ad in the New York Times responding to accusations leveled at Taiwan by the World Health Organization (WHO) chief had already collected NT$10.28 million (US$342,000) by Saturday (April 11) noon, or more than double its target of NT$4 million.

The campaign emerged after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused Taiwan at a news conference on March 8 of personal attacks and of “racism,” comments which set off a storm of indignation on the island. Tedros had been criticized for helping China downplay the seriousness of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and not just by Taiwan.

On Friday (April 10), YouTube personality Ray Du (阿滴) and graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) launched the campaign to raise funds for a full-page ad in the April 13 edition of the New York Times under the theme “#ThisAttackComesFromTaiwan,” a parody of the WHO chief’s complaint.

The plan for their open letter was to collect NT$4 million within eight hours after Friday’s 1:30 p.m. launch, but they reached their target by 10 p.m., CNA reported. By Saturday morning, the total stood at NT$10.28 million.

In a reaction to the campaign’s overwhelming success, Du said that due to the limitations the coronavirus pandemic might impose on the distribution of newspapers, they were considering paying for an online ad instead. He promised that all the money which had been collected would be spent on the ad, either by extending the duration of its presence or by adapting its content, CNA reported.