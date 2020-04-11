  1. Home
Photo of the Day: WHO chief's monologue

Tedros' accusations against Taiwan further call into question WHO's impartiality

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/11 16:37
Tedros makes fun of himself (@Nagee illustration)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese illustrator Nagee on Friday (April 10) uploaded a cartoon on his Facebook page that commented on an accusation by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who implied that Taiwan had unleashed internet trolls against him back in January.

On Wednesday (April 8), Adhanom claimed at a press conference that he has been receiving insults, including racist slurs and death threats, over the past three months. He specifically named Taiwan as a source of the attacks, saying the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) had also participated in the criticism.

Adhanom's comments drew a backlash from Taiwan and the international community. MOFA responded on Twitter saying the claim was "baseless, without merit & and further marginalizes the good work in which the @WHO is engaged worldwide." Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) stated that if Tedros could withstand pressure from China and come to Taiwan to see the country's efforts to fight COVID-19, he would understand that the Taiwanese are the true victims of unfair treatment.

Numerous apologies to the WHO head emerged on social media after the press conference. Although all of them claimed to be made by Taiwanese, the apologies actually followed a specific template and were widely shared by Chinese netizens, according to Taiwan's Investigation Bureau.
