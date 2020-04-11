President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci... President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

People, wearing protective face masks against the spread of the coronavirus walk by an exchange shop in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in I... People, wearing protective face masks against the spread of the coronavirus walk by an exchange shop in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, Friday, April 10, 2020.|The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Archbishop Gregory Aymond rides in a World War II era Stearman PT-17 biplane over the city of New Orleans, Friday, April 10, 2020. He took with him ho... Archbishop Gregory Aymond rides in a World War II era Stearman PT-17 biplane over the city of New Orleans, Friday, April 10, 2020. He took with him holy water from the Jordan River, where Christ was baptized, to sprinkle over the city, and the Eucharist, to bless those sick or deceased from the new coronavirus, as well as the front line responders. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A few pedestrians use an empty main avenue during a lockdown order by the Albanian government to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Tirana, ... A few pedestrians use an empty main avenue during a lockdown order by the Albanian government to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Tirana, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Gent Onuzi)

A commuter, wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, travels on a metro train in Istanbul, Friday, April 10, 2020... A commuter, wearing a mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, travels on a metro train in Istanbul, Friday, April 10, 2020.The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Paramedic Chelsea Monge, of Ready Responders, disinfects equipment after making a house call for a possible coronavirus patient Friday, April 10, 2020... Paramedic Chelsea Monge, of Ready Responders, disinfects equipment after making a house call for a possible coronavirus patient Friday, April 10, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. Ready Responders is a group that makes house calls for non-emergencies and will connect the patient with a doctor via a telehealth service. Monge estimates that about half of calls to the group in the past month have been for flu-like symptoms. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE - In this March 1, 2020 file photo, medical staff wearing protective suits take samples from a person with suspected symptoms of the new coronavi... FILE - In this March 1, 2020 file photo, medical staff wearing protective suits take samples from a person with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a drive-thru virus test facility in Goyang, South Korea. When the first cases of the disease showed up in South Korea, they reacted quickly with the use of widespread testing, technology to trace at-risk groups, and strict social quarantines and distancing. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

A passenger infected with the new coronavirus disembarks from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, at the port in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Ap... A passenger infected with the new coronavirus disembarks from the Australian cruise ship Greg Mortimer, at the port in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, April 10, 2020. Uruguay evacuated Australians and New Zealanders Friday from the cruise ship that has been anchored off the South American country’s coast since March 27 with more than half of its passengers and crew infected with the new coronavirus, officials said. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR

— Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 100,000.

—1,300 Australians end two weeks in quarantine

—South Korea government says it will put electronic wristbands on those who defy self-quarantine.

SYDNEY — About 1,300 Australian travelers being kept in mandatory quarantine in Sydney ended their two-week confinement in time for the Easter Sunday holiday. They had arrived at Sydney International Airport after a government-ordered clampdown on March 29 and were finishing their 14-day quarantine, New South Wales police said.

They will undergo a final health check before they are allowed to leave for their homes around the country. Police are overseeing the departures, assisted by health authorities, the Australian defense force and hotel staff.

Buses will run to Sydney’s airport throughout the day, but some won’t be able to return to their home states on Saturday due to flight schedules.

The New South Wales health minister issued an order directing all overseas arrivals to go directly to a quarantine facility from March 29 to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.

___

SEOUL, South Korea -- In a controversial step, South Korea’s government says it will strap electronic wristbands on people who defy self-quarantine orders as it tightens monitoring to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho on Saturday acknowledged the privacy and civil liberty concerns surrounding the bands, which will be enforced through police and local administrative officials after two weeks of preparation and manufacturing.

But he said authorities need more effective monitoring tools because the number of people placed under self-quarantine has ballooned after the country began enforcing 14-day quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad on April 1 amid worsening outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

Lee Beom-seok, an official from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, admitted that the legal grounds for forcing people to wear the wristbands were “insufficient” and that police and local officials will offer consent forms for the devices while investigating those who were caught breaking quarantine.

Under the country’s recently strengthened laws on infectious diseases, people can face up to a year in prison or fined as much as $8,200 for breaking quarantine orders. Lee said those who agree to wear the wristbands could be possibly considered for lighter punishment.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak