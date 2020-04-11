TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed three people as new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday (April 11), taking the total for the country up to 385, including six earlier deaths and 99 patients who had returned home after treatment at hospitals.

All three new cases were imported, with not a single new local transmission, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced at its daily news conference. They were two elderly men and one young woman.

No. 383 was a man in his 60s working long-term in the United States. His infection was discovered by tests at the airport, but he had first felt unwell on March 31 and sought medical care in the U.S.

Patient No. 384 was a man in his 70s living in the U.S. who had started coughing on April 4, the CECC said. Both men arrived in Taiwan on April 10.

A woman in her 20s studying in France was No. 385. She entered Taiwan on April 3 and showed coronavirus symptoms the following day during her home isolation. As she developed a fever on April 7, she was tested for the virus.

