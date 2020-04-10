TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Academia Sinica announced Friday (April 11) it had found protease inhibitors to develop drugs which could be 10 times more effective in preventing the replication of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) than other known elements.

Proteases are enzymes essential for the completion of the infection cycle of viruses, CNA reported. The inhibitors block the replication of the virus inside the human body, and are also used in countering HIV and hepatitis C.

A research team at the Academia Sinica headed by biological chemistry expert Liang Po-huang (梁博煌) had investigated more than 100 potential inhibitors before finding the most potent one, according to media reports. However, animal and human tests will still be necessary before the inhibitors can be used in drugs to counter the coronavirus, he said.

The Academia Sinica, the country’s top academic body, has also produced a successful synthesis of remdesivir, a drug used in clinical trials against the Wuhan virus, and antibodies for rapid virus tests.

