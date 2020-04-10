TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Thanks to its successful containment of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), Taiwan has been able to export its soft power to the world, Foreign Policy magazine reported Thursday (April 9).

In a piece titled “Taiwan is Exporting Its Coronavirus Successes to the World,” the periodical describes how the island has largely contained the virus, despite being so close to China and outside the World Health Organization (WHO).

Following the rise of infections, Taiwan even extended a helping hand to the outside world, donating millions of masks to countries ranging from the United States and Europe to its allies in Central America and to its neighbors in Southeast Asia.

Even domestic measures which might have provoked doubts in other countries, such as forced quarantine and electronic tracking to find people evading quarantine, did not meet resistance because the public trusted the government’s handling of the epidemic, Foreign Policy reported.

The “trust card” also allowed Taiwan to improve its unofficial international contacts, despite China having robbed the island of several official allies over the past few years.

As of Friday (April 10), Taiwan counted 382 coronavirus patients, including six deaths, with 91 having completed treatment.

