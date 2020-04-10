TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The solo exhibition of Austrian artist Erwin Wurm features his world-renowned series of "One Minute Sculptures" at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) and will run until June 14.

Wurm's first comprehensive solo exhibition in Taiwan is titled, "One Minute Taipei," and is curated by the art critic Jérôme Sans. The latter took part in the 2000 Taipei Biennial with works titled, "The Sky is the Limit."

The exhibition features a series of "One Minute Sculptures," "Outdoor and Indoor One Minute Sculptures," photographs, and "Climbing Taipei 101 Sculptures."



Jérôme Sans and Erwin Wurm. (TFAM photo)

According to TFAM, Wurm's works are constantly reinventing and demystifying the classical notion of sculpture, turning art into a performative experience to be shared collectively. Wurm states that his works aim to capture the moment in fleeting times.

Wurm has developed his iconic "One Minute Sculptures" since the 1980s and has exhibited in many countries. The artist provides instructions and asks models to make odd poses with daily life objects, such as tennis balls, and electronic appliances — for a minute.



A model poses for "One Minute Sculpture" with tennis balls. (TFAM photo)

He explained in an interview with Vogue, "It can be 10 seconds or two minutes. One minute just means a short amount of time." As for the weird positions, he explained, "The models are dealing with the notions of the absurd and it is about the psychological, philosophical and social issues."

Wurm's "One Minute Sculptures" have had a big influence on pop culture. The rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers uses his artwork in the music video "Can't Stop." Additionally, the Tate museum in the U.K. and Spanish artist Joan Cornellà are Wurm's Instagram followers, along with other 30,000 art lovers.

"That is the longest 60 seconds I have ever had!" said a participant after posing for the 'One Minute Sculptures' with four cleaning bottles at TFAM. Another attendee said, "It's easy to watch others posing for it, but it is a different story when you become the model!"



A model poses for urinal inspired 'One Minute Sculptures.' (Taiwan News)