A masked man walks next to Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days people wi... A masked man walks next to Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron said that for 15 days people will be allowed to leave the place they live only for necessary activities such as shopping for food, going to work or taking a walk. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

This image taken from drone video on March 19, 2020 and made available by the Prefecture de Police de Paris, shows the empty streets of Paris surround... This image taken from drone video on March 19, 2020 and made available by the Prefecture de Police de Paris, shows the empty streets of Paris surrounding the Notre Dame Cathedral during lockdown to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. The footage shows landmarks and tourist hotspots in Paris completely empty, with only a few cars on the streets. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. (Prefecture de Police de Paris via AP)

A man wearing a face mask rides his bike in front of Notre Dame cathedral during a nationwide confinement to counter the Covid-19, in Paris, Sunday, A... A man wearing a face mask rides his bike in front of Notre Dame cathedral during a nationwide confinement to counter the Covid-19, in Paris, Sunday, April 5, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Although still damaged and scarred by fire, Notre Dame Cathedral is — if only for an instant — coming back to life as a center for prayer in a Paris locked down against the coronavirus.

Just days before the first anniversary of the April 15, 2019, inferno that ravaged the beloved Paris landmark, the French capital's archbishop is leading Good Friday celebrations unlike any others that have gone before inside the centuries-old jewel of Gothic architecture.

Archbishop Michel Aupetit will venerate a crown of thorns that survived the flames that brought down the cathedral's roof and spire and horrified Parisians and people across the world.

There will be prayers, readings and music during the Friday morning ceremony but no crowds. With the cathedral closed to the public, only a tiny handful of people are taking part but the proceedings are being broadcast live.

