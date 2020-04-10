TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Air Force and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology (NCSIST, 中科院) both conducted live fire exercises off Taitung's shores in March and will continue with drills through April, with Chinese maritime survey vessels already having been present on multiple occasions.

According to CNA, the Air Force Command has been conducting annual aerial and maritime live ammunition exercises with its fighter jets since March.

The days the command applied to access air and maritime space for April include April 1, 6-10, 13-17, 20-24, and 27-30, for a total of 20 days. The areas surrounding Lanyu (蘭嶼) were restricted, with live fire hours lasting from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, NCSIST also held artillery firing drills and unidentified aerial system (UAS) detection tests on April 1, 7-10, and will continue through April 14-17, with a restricted area extending from Jiupeng military base (九鵬基地) to slightly beyond Taitung’s shores. Daily exercise hours have lasted from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday (April 9), the institute conducted nighttime artillery firing, with unrestricted firing altitude, from 7:40 pm to 8:45 pm., and it will hold more firing tests on April 10, 13, and 14.

The sound of artillery fire could be heard near the coasts of Taitung City and Dawu Township at night and in the morning. Those lucky enough could even see projectiles volleying up from the sea.

During NCSIST’s artillery tests and the air force’s earlier drills, a Chinese maritime survey vessel appeared near restricted areas. Taiwan’s naval radars detected the ship sailing near Hualien on March 31.

The ship has disappeared within the past two days and Taiwanese military personnel concluded that the vessel retreated beyond radar detection range.

In the past, whenever Taiwan conducted significant military maneuvers similar to the Han Kuang (漢光) exercise, a Chinese Hsiang Yang Hung-class survey vessel would appear in Taiwan's offshore waters and would sometimes be visible from Lanyu. When a Taiwanese patrol boat would approach the area to investigate, the Chinese ship would claim it was simply conducting a hydrological study. As long as the ship would not cross the island nation’s maritime border, the patrol boat could only follow closely and could not chase it away.