New York's "Segal Talks" features three Taiwanese artists. (Taiwan Ministry of Culture) New York's "Segal Talks" features three Taiwanese artists. (Taiwan Ministry of Culture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three Taiwanese theater professionals attended the live stream "Segal Talks" at the Martin E. Segal Theater Center in New York on Thursday (April 9) for a discussion about art and coronavirus (COVID-19).

The host of the hour-long episode of "Segal Talks," Frank Hentschker, is also director of the Martin E. Segal Theater Center. His Taiwanese guests included Very Mainstream Studio (狠主流) founder and director, Chou Tung-yen (周東彥), Horse (驫舞劇場) co-founder and dancer Chen Wu-kang (陳武康), and Performing Arts Network Development Association chairperson, Kathy Hong (洪家琪).

During the online, live streaming show, the four discussed their observations on how the art world has coped with COVID-19, according to the Taiwan Ministry of Culture.

"Segal Talks" was launched March 30 and features international, cross-disciplinary artists exchanging ideas on how the art world can survive the pandemic. The Ministry added the series was inspired by a quote from German playwright Bertolt Brecht, "New times need new forms of theater."

Chou said he had reviewed the way people watch theatrical works and he wanted to come up with new technology to complement the current circumstances. Chen said that despite the canceling of performances, artists can continue to rehearse in their homes and studios.

Hentschker told the Ministry that he was inspired by Taiwan's prevention measures for the coronavirus outbreak, especially after interviewing international artists. Taiwan responded quickly to the emerging crisis in January and has managed to contain the spread so far.

Hentschker praised the ministry for making a quick decision to set aside NT$52.2 billion (US$5.5 million) for the Taiwan art industry. Watch the full video online.