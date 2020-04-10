All of the different nicknames for the COVID-19 coinage of the World Health Organization — Wuhan Coronavirus Pneumonia (WCP), China Coronavirus Pneumonia (CCP), China flu — all point to one thing: the virus originated in China and has become one of the most deadly global consequences unleashed by the communist country's long-time practice of cover-ups and political chicanery.

The virus is already sending a number of countries that have crossed the 10,000 fatality threshold into unprecedented terrain.

Public health professionals worldwide are scrambling to figure out what groups are most vulnerable to the virus and how to treat them. Early signs indicate that the elderly and those with chronic diseases are particularly susceptible. The increased risk of the mRNA-based infectious disease in the elderly is attributed to age-associated mucosal deterioration.

There are several viable methods today to prevent the elderly from contracting the virus, such as throat spray and antibiotic ointment. However, other drastic measures are also needed to protect their lives, such as barring risky groups from entering the country. Taiwan responded swiftly when the outbreak began late last year in Wuhan. It began tougher measures by barring visitors from Wuhan and its surrounding cities in January, followed by an entry ban for all foreign visitors in March.

The travel restriction is critical, as it can buy time for vulnerable groups until summer — when the virus may not be as active or when a vaccine may have been developed. Taiwan is basically walking the right path in its fight against COVID-19.

While the development of a vaccine is underway, there may yet be another round of outbreaks in China, so Taiwan needs to remain guarded in its approach. Taiwan does not believe the infection numbers coming out of China due to its experience and knowledge of the communist party's nature of engaging in cover-ups.

Taiwan is well prepared, and now it's paying off.

Lauded by political and media figures in many countries for its quick and swift response to the pandemic, Taiwan took the further step of donating millions of masks to countries whose frontline medical workers had been unable to obtain protective gear, and Taiwan has been sharing various medical and epidemic-prevention technologies in good spirit. In contrast with China, Taiwan is serving as a model of good governance and common decency to the rest of the world.