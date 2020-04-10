CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Friday announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the war-torn country, stoking fears that an outbreak could devastate an already crippled health care system.

The national emergency committee for the COVID-19 disease in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout said in a tweet that the patient is being treated and in stable condition, without further details.

Yemen is a uniquely dangerous place for the coronavirus to spread. Repeated bombings over five years of war have destroyed or closed more than half its health facilities. Deep poverty, dire water shortages and a lack of adequate sanitation have made the country a breeding ground for disease.