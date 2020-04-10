TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a pattern of declining cases since Tuesday (April 7), Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed only 2 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday (April 10), but there was one newly announced death.

During his daily press conference on Friday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, while there was one death. The latest report brings the total count to 382 cases and six deaths, while 91 have been released from hospital isolation.

The two new cases include a woman in her 20s (case No. 381) and a man in his 60s (case No. 382). The 381st case had been attending school in the U.S. when the outbreak hit and returned to Taiwan on March 30.

As the woman had been on the same China Airlines flight as 10 other confirmed cases, her status was changed from home quarantine to home isolation. On April 5, she developed suspicious symptoms, including a runny nose, nasal congestion, and loss of the sense of smell.

On April 7, health department personnel arranged for a medical examination and she was confirmed with the disease on April 10. With the latest confirmed case, the doomed flight from New York to Taiwan, which arrived on March 30, now has 11 persons who have tested positive for the disease.

The 382nd case traveled with his wife, the 378th case, to Indonesia to visit relatives from Feb. 16 to March 29. Upon their return to Taiwan on March 29, the two entered home quarantine.

Because the man's wife was confirmed on Wednesday (April 8), the man entered home isolation. Although he was showing no symptoms, health officials decided to go ahead and test him for the disease on April 7, with the results proving to be positive on Friday.

Chen said that today's death was case No. 101, who was a member of the ill-fated tour group that traveled to Egypt. The man was in his 70s and had underlying chronic health conditions before contracting the disease, according to Chen.

The man first sought medical attention for symptoms on March 17 and was diagnosed with the disease on March 19. When he was first admitted to the hospital, doctors did not find any obvious signs of pneumonia and placed him in a general isolation ward.

However, on March 20 doctors that he had significant lung infiltrate and respiratory distress. He was then transferred to an intensive care unit for isolation treatment.

His condition continued to deteriorate over the coming days as he developed pneumonia. The man succumbed to the disease on Thursday (April 9).

Since Monday (April 6), when Taiwan reported 10 news cases, the number of new cases has steadily declined, with three on Tuesday, three on Wednesday, one on Thursday, and two on Friday.