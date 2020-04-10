TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Addressing an online forum held by a Washington-based research institute, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu stressed that Taiwan’s success in stemming the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) refutes China’s rhetoric that authoritarian systems can handle emergency situations better.

The foreign minister was invited by the Hudson Institute on Thursday (April 9) to discuss Taiwan’s tactics for fighting the coronavirus, which has infected less than 400 people and killed five in the country, a figure that has been regarded as remarkable, compared to the severe situations across the globe. Wu said that Taiwan has learned a hard lesson from the SARS outbreak in 2003, knowing at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in China that “we should rely on ourselves, as the [World Health Organization (WHO)] might not help Taiwan at all.”

Wu, who often takes to social media to comment on cross-strait tensions, warned that the Chinese government has been pushing forward the idea that "only authoritarian regimes have the resources and capabilities to deal with the problem.” Wu rebutted that Taiwan’s handling of the virus has been a counterweight to this narrative.

“Whatever China has tried to do, Taiwan’s experience shows that for free and open democracies, there is a better path forward in dealing with the outbreak,” said Wu. “The more we can amplify Taiwan’s story – our experiences in so far successfully managing the crisis – the more difficult it is for authoritarian regimes to promote their alternative vision.”

Wu said the country’s outstanding performance in dealing with the virus lies in part with the government’s transparency. The health ministry-led Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) holds press conferences on a daily basis to keep the public updated with the latest development of the coronavirus in the country, which has helped the authorities gain trust and confidence from people, stated Wu.

The minister added that with information transparency, Taiwanese society is also much more immune from disinformation, which has largely come from China. Established in late January, the CECC has worked with cross-ministerial officials on mulling and implementing disease prevention policies.

Wu said Taiwan would continue seeking opportunities to be part of the WHO, despite the UN health agency’s continual exclusion of the island nation. “We believe that having undertaken successful actions to mitigate the coronavirus, we have a lot to share with the international community,” he added.