  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's FM refutes China's authoritarian narrative amid global pandemic

'We have a lot to share with the international community' regarding approach to fighting virus, says Joseph Wu

  105
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/10 14:04
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (Screenshot from MOFA's video)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. (Screenshot from MOFA's video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Addressing an online forum held by a Washington-based research institute, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu stressed that Taiwan’s success in stemming the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) refutes China’s rhetoric that authoritarian systems can handle emergency situations better.

The foreign minister was invited by the Hudson Institute on Thursday (April 9) to discuss Taiwan’s tactics for fighting the coronavirus, which has infected less than 400 people and killed five in the country, a figure that has been regarded as remarkable, compared to the severe situations across the globe. Wu said that Taiwan has learned a hard lesson from the SARS outbreak in 2003, knowing at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in China that “we should rely on ourselves, as the [World Health Organization (WHO)] might not help Taiwan at all.”

Wu, who often takes to social media to comment on cross-strait tensions, warned that the Chinese government has been pushing forward the idea that "only authoritarian regimes have the resources and capabilities to deal with the problem.” Wu rebutted that Taiwan’s handling of the virus has been a counterweight to this narrative.

“Whatever China has tried to do, Taiwan’s experience shows that for free and open democracies, there is a better path forward in dealing with the outbreak,” said Wu. “The more we can amplify Taiwan’s story – our experiences in so far successfully managing the crisis – the more difficult it is for authoritarian regimes to promote their alternative vision.”

Wu said the country’s outstanding performance in dealing with the virus lies in part with the government’s transparency. The health ministry-led Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) holds press conferences on a daily basis to keep the public updated with the latest development of the coronavirus in the country, which has helped the authorities gain trust and confidence from people, stated Wu.

The minister added that with information transparency, Taiwanese society is also much more immune from disinformation, which has largely come from China. Established in late January, the CECC has worked with cross-ministerial officials on mulling and implementing disease prevention policies.

Wu said Taiwan would continue seeking opportunities to be part of the WHO, despite the UN health agency’s continual exclusion of the island nation. “We believe that having undertaken successful actions to mitigate the coronavirus, we have a lot to share with the international community,” he added.
MOFA
Joseph Wu
Hudson Institute
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
disease prevention

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan student fires back at WHO head over charge of racism
Taiwan student fires back at WHO head over charge of racism
2020/04/09 21:29
China bans students from studying in Taiwan for rest of 2020
China bans students from studying in Taiwan for rest of 2020
2020/04/09 19:59
Taipei cancels Eid al-Fitr celebrations due to Wuhan coronavirus
Taipei cancels Eid al-Fitr celebrations due to Wuhan coronavirus
2020/04/09 18:20
Irishman who fled Taipei quarantine found dead
Irishman who fled Taipei quarantine found dead
2020/04/09 17:58
Alibaba's Jack Ma donates to whitewash China’s tarnished image
Alibaba's Jack Ma donates to whitewash China’s tarnished image
2020/04/09 17:28