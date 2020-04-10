  1. Home
Photo of the Day: CCP circus clowns

Step right this way to see the Chinese Communist Party Circus clowns

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/10 15:32
Geng Shuang (left), Zhao Lijian (center), Hua Chunying (right). (Qianci Illustration)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese artist created this illustration portraying communist China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokespersons as Chinese Communist Party (CCP) circus clowns.

Chinese artist Qianci (Twitter account @GuoFans01) told Taiwan News that he created this illustration of the ministry's three main spokespersons on Wednesday (April 7). He said that he was inspired to create the illustration because the political statements made by these mouthpieces for Beijing "often make people laugh and cry like three circus clowns."

In the illustration, which Qianci titled, "Circus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Geng Shuang (耿爽) and Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) can be seen gleefully leaping in the air with their arms and legs forming two "Cs." Meanwhile, Hua Chunying (華春瑩) wears a jester costume with the colors of communist China's flag and forming the letter "P" with her body and arms.

Both Geng and Hua are familiar faces in Taiwan as they often cry foul of agreements and exchanges made between the U.S. and Taiwan. Zhao has gained notoriety in the West since he began peddling an unsubstantiated conspiracy in March the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic was started by the U.S. military.


Geng Shuang, Zhao Lijian, and Hua Chunying. (Qianci illustration)
