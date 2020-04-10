  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/04/10 12:00
Devotees of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" kneel as a statue of Jesus in a Pope mobile moves past during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, We...
A brigade wearing a biosafety suit to protect from coronavirus retire a coffin with a body left outside a house in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Monday, April 6...
In this March 19, 2020 photo, Luis Mendoza jokingly dons a hair net over his face given to him by a group handing out protective gear outside a popula...
People wait in line to collect unemployment insurance, many of them affected by the economic crisis triggered by the spread of the new coronavirus, in...
A nun, waring a mask to protect herself from the spread of the new coronavirus, stands near the closed Candelaria church in Guatemala City, Wednesday,...
Customers buy fresh fish during Holy Week at a market in Mexico City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Catholics prepare to celebrate Holy Week amid measures ...
Senior citizens, most wearing protective face masks, wait in a line to receive their monthly pension in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 9, 2020, wher...
A person from the Australian cruise ship "Greg Mortimer," who according to the military suffers COVID-19, is taken by military personnel to a local ho...
A man wearing a mask walks alongside a mural of Ernesto "Che" Guevara as other pedestrians are reflected in the side-view mirror of a car in Havana, C...
Doves stand on an empty street devoid of traffic during a day of total curfew imposed by the Panamanian government to confront the spread of the new c...
Residents take part in an aerobics class led by city police instructing from the street below during a lockdown ordered by the government in an effort...

April. 2-9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, curated by AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana, Cuba.

