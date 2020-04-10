Residents take part in an aerobics class led by city police instructing from the street below during a lockdown ordered by the government in an effort... Residents take part in an aerobics class led by city police instructing from the street below during a lockdown ordered by the government in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, April 3, 2020. Colombian police visit neighborhoods inviting residents to their windows or balconies to participate in an aerobics class, and encourage social distancing. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Doves stand on an empty street devoid of traffic during a day of total curfew imposed by the Panamanian government to confront the spread of the new c... Doves stand on an empty street devoid of traffic during a day of total curfew imposed by the Panamanian government to confront the spread of the new coronavirus in Panama City, early Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

A man wearing a mask walks alongside a mural of Ernesto "Che" Guevara as other pedestrians are reflected in the side-view mirror of a car in Havana, C... A man wearing a mask walks alongside a mural of Ernesto "Che" Guevara as other pedestrians are reflected in the side-view mirror of a car in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring people use masks outside their homes as a measure to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A person from the Australian cruise ship "Greg Mortimer," who according to the military suffers COVID-19, is taken by military personnel to a local ho... A person from the Australian cruise ship "Greg Mortimer," who according to the military suffers COVID-19, is taken by military personnel to a local hospital after removing the patient from the cruise ship in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Two people from the cruiser were taken to the hospital. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Senior citizens, most wearing protective face masks, wait in a line to receive their monthly pension in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 9, 2020, wher... Senior citizens, most wearing protective face masks, wait in a line to receive their monthly pension in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 9, 2020, where the government has restricted residents to essential shopping in the mornings in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Customers buy fresh fish during Holy Week at a market in Mexico City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Catholics prepare to celebrate Holy Week amid measures ... Customers buy fresh fish during Holy Week at a market in Mexico City, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Catholics prepare to celebrate Holy Week amid measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including stopping all religious activities across the country. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A nun, waring a mask to protect herself from the spread of the new coronavirus, stands near the closed Candelaria church in Guatemala City, Wednesday,... A nun, waring a mask to protect herself from the spread of the new coronavirus, stands near the closed Candelaria church in Guatemala City, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Catholics prepare to celebrate Holy Week amid measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including stopping all religious activities across the country. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

People wait in line to collect unemployment insurance, many of them affected by the economic crisis triggered by the spread of the new coronavirus, in... People wait in line to collect unemployment insurance, many of them affected by the economic crisis triggered by the spread of the new coronavirus, in downtown Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

In this March 19, 2020 photo, Luis Mendoza jokingly dons a hair net over his face given to him by a group handing out protective gear outside a popula... In this March 19, 2020 photo, Luis Mendoza jokingly dons a hair net over his face given to him by a group handing out protective gear outside a popular market where he has come to beg for food with his 2-year-old daughter Alejandra, in Lima, Peru. The global COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted the wide gap between the rich and poor in Latin America and economists say a looming economic recession worse than any since World War II could push the continent's long-suffering poor into even more dire circumstances. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A brigade wearing a biosafety suit to protect from coronavirus retire a coffin with a body left outside a house in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Monday, April 6... A brigade wearing a biosafety suit to protect from coronavirus retire a coffin with a body left outside a house in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Monday, April 6, 2020. Guayaquil, a normally bustling city that has become a hot spot in Latin America as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, has untold numbers dying of unrelated diseases that can't be treated because hospitals are overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Edison Choco)

Devotees of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" kneel as a statue of Jesus in a Pope mobile moves past during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, We... Devotees of the "Nazareno de San Pablo" kneel as a statue of Jesus in a Pope mobile moves past during Holy Week celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The annual procession, in which pilgrims normally take to the streets, is not allowed this year due to quarantine laws to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, so the Catholic Church is driving the religious icon around the capital for people to see from their homes. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

April. 2-9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, curated by AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana, Cuba.

