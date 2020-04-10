TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man with a Western surname was reportedly arrested in Penghu after advertising surgical masks for sale on Facebook.

According to CNA, the man was selling boxes of 300-500 masks at NT$10 (33 cents) per mask in a Facebook group. This prompted Penghu District Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the matter.

The office said in a news release that Attorney General Li Chia-ming (李嘉明) was told about the Facebook post on Thursday (April 9). He immediately assigned prosecutor Huang Cheng-te (黃政德) to the Citizen’s Welfare and Crime Contact Platform investigation team.

Led by Huang, the bureau questioned the man and seized about 3,000 masks, assisted by members of the Penghu County Government Health Bureau. The man, whose name was not released, stands accused of breaching the Special Regulations on the Prevention and Treatment of Severe Special Infectious Pneumonia and Relief, the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, engaging in fraud, and more.

The Penghu District Inspection Bureau said central government had implemented administrative control measures to requisition and purchase medical masks. The bureau also appealed to the public not to stockpile medical equipment, drive up supply prices, or conduct illegal sales.