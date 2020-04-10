TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the World Health Organization (WHO) head's unsubstantiated allegations that Taiwan was behind racial attacks against him, Taiwanese netizens have posted thousands of tweets showing the food and landscape of Taiwan under the hashtag #ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan.

During a press conference on Wednesday (April 8), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom claimed that he had been assailed by racist attacks and death threats over the past three months. He said that some had called him a "negro" and he claimed, "Three months ago this attack came from Taiwan."

To poke fun at Tedros' preposterous claims, Taiwanese, Japanese, and foreigners in Taiwan immediately started posting countless tweets with the hashtag #ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan. Most of the tweets include photos of Taiwan's spectacular natural beauty, rich cuisine, Taipei 101, shipments of medical aid, birds, members of the LGBT community, and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) with her cats.

Some more notable examples include a post by a Tunisian backpacker who uploaded gorgeous photos from his journey to Taiwan and wrote, "I've been attacked a couple weeks ago while cycling around Taiwan." A person with a Japanese account name posted posted photos of Taiwanese dishes, deserts, pearl milk tea, and Taipei 101 fireworks and wrote "Welcome to visit us after the whole s*** is over."

A Taiwanese user showed massive pallets stocked full of medical supplies with Taiwan flags and the words "Taiwan can help" printed on the outside. She then wrote, "We attack you by donating masks," and wrote that if he does not want such an "attack" he can just say "no" to Taiwan's government.

Another Taiwanese person posted people marching in a gay pride parade and holding up rainbow flags. The user then stated the fact that Taiwan is the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

At over 3,000 likes, the most popular tweet was showed Tsai with her two cats Think Think and Ah Tsai (阿才). The twitter user then pointed out that Taiwan does not have a first lady or first gentleman, but rather "first cats."

#ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan

I've been attacked a couple of weeks ago while cycling around Taiwan pic.twitter.com/R6LrsjrbGk — The Last Samirai • Tunisian Around the World (@thelastsamirai) April 9, 2020

#ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan



Welcome to visit us after the whole shit is over \(^^)/ pic.twitter.com/PnuFB7ZJM9 — 東北一の村人B@虎徹国(@Jia0716) April 9, 2020

We attack you by donating masks. If you don’t need this attack, you can just say no to our government.#ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan pic.twitter.com/QgXco2weHd — SYU HUEI JHEN (@carolinelys21) April 9, 2020

My first post.

The first Asian country legalize same sex marriage. #ThisAttackComeFromTaiwan pic.twitter.com/1vVXnzNX01 — 劉康廷 (@nick_liu_) April 9, 2020