AP PHOTOS: Brooklyn rabbi leads the way with virtual Seder

By KATHY WILLENS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/10 09:47
Rabbi Shlomo Segal, right, places a hat on his daughter Rayna's head as she enters the room in a burst of sunlight dressed as the ancient prophet "Eli...
Rabbi Shlomo Segal, left, and his family wave goodbye to participants after he conducted a virtual Passover seder for members of his congregation, fri...
Wearing masks depicting some ten plagues inflicted on Egyptians during ancient times, Shira Segal, left, and younger sister Rayna, 8, center, clown ar...
Rayna Segal, 8, puts her hand to her mouth reacts to the taste of the horseradish, a bitter herb, offered as part of the traditional Passover seder pl...
Rabbi Shlomo Segal holds a ritual seder plate in front of a computer screen while conducting a virtual Passover seder and broadcasting it on YouTube f...
Rabbi Shlomo Segal, right, holds his laptop so participants see his daughter Rayna, 8, left, dressed in a white robe and wig as the prophet "Elijah" d...
Rabbi Shlomo Segal of Kehilat Moshe synagogue checks to see who has dialed in to his virtual Passover seder in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn ...

NEW YORK (AP) — For centuries, on the first and second nights of the Jewish holiday of Passover, the youngest child has asked his or her elders, “Why is this night different from all others?”

This year, the nights are truly different. And Rabbi Shlomo Segal is among the spiritual leaders who are adapting to a Passover in the shadow of COVID-19.

The 40-year-old self-described “liberal” Orthodox rabbi has brought his Seder to YouTube, so that Jews can mark the holiday traditionally, even without the tradition of family gatherings.

“We’ve never done virtual Seders here, but Passover is an important time. The virtual Seder was in the context of how we’re responding to the COVID-19 crisis. In times of crisis, people turn to faith,” said Segal, leader of Congregation Kehilat Moshe in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn.

Said Segal’s wife, Adina: “Things are so tenuous now. We want to try to keep our ties with our community. People do need spiritual nourishment.”

Segal started conducting Friday evening Shabbat services via YouTube several weeks ago, when social distancing rules were put into place in New York.

Most Orthodox synagogues dismiss online Shabbat prayer because it is forbidden to use electronic devices on the sabbath; Segal finished his services before sunset, to abide by those rules. Some Orthodox authorities have said virtual Seders are acceptable, while others would forbid the practice.

Segal’s synagogue includes a range of congregants, from the very observant to those minimally so. To keep people engaged, including his own 8- and 12-year-old daughters, “I generally inject a lot of humor into my services while maintaining an essential dignity,” he said.

Online Seders are an invention born of necessity, Segal said.

“All I know is that when circumstances abruptly change ... we need to adapt and serve effectively,” he said “We felt that this was a time that required flexibility. It’s tough times.”