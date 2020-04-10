Rabbi Shlomo Segal of Kehilat Moshe synagogue checks to see who has dialed in to his virtual Passover seder in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn ... Rabbi Shlomo Segal of Kehilat Moshe synagogue checks to see who has dialed in to his virtual Passover seder in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York. Segal said some 55 congregants, friends and family members dialed into the tele-conferenced experience, which was also simulataneously broadcast live on YouTube on the other laptop, right. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rabbi Shlomo Segal, right, holds his laptop so participants see his daughter Rayna, 8, left, dressed in a white robe and wig as the prophet "Elijah" d... Rabbi Shlomo Segal, right, holds his laptop so participants see his daughter Rayna, 8, left, dressed in a white robe and wig as the prophet "Elijah" during a virtual Passover seder, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York, in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn, as the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing rules continue. Accoring to Jewish tradition, Elijah will arrive as an unknown guest to herald the advent of the Messiah. During the seder dinner, biblical verses are read while a door is briefly opened to welcome Elijah, who it is believed will appear and usher in the era of the Messiah. The seder commemorates Jews' historical redemption from Egyptian bondage, but also foretells their future redemption. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rabbi Shlomo Segal holds a ritual seder plate in front of a computer screen while conducting a virtual Passover seder and broadcasting it on YouTube f... Rabbi Shlomo Segal holds a ritual seder plate in front of a computer screen while conducting a virtual Passover seder and broadcasting it on YouTube for his congregants, friends and family members in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rayna Segal, 8, puts her hand to her mouth reacts to the taste of the horseradish, a bitter herb, offered as part of the traditional Passover seder pl... Rayna Segal, 8, puts her hand to her mouth reacts to the taste of the horseradish, a bitter herb, offered as part of the traditional Passover seder plate, during a virtual sedeer conducted by her father from their home which sometimes doubles as a synagogue, during the current coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York. According to tradition, all seder participants the bitter herb to help them recall bitter times Jews experienced under Egyptian bondage before fleeing Egypt for Israel. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Wearing masks depicting some ten plagues inflicted on Egyptians during ancient times, Shira Segal, left, and younger sister Rayna, 8, center, clown ar... Wearing masks depicting some ten plagues inflicted on Egyptians during ancient times, Shira Segal, left, and younger sister Rayna, 8, center, clown around in front of a laptop computer broadcasting their Passover seder, as their mother Adina, right, dons a mask representing "boils," during the servie for members of their congregation, friends and family, from their home in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York. With the deadly COVID-19 virus in full swing in New York and around the country, the reading of the plagues is particularly resonant this year. According to the story, after Pharaoh refused Moses' pleas to let enslaved Israelites go free, God sent a series of ten plagues to pressure the Egyptian ruler. Each time Pharaoh promises to free the Israelites, but reverses his decision when the plague is lifted, until the last one. The plagues are: water turning to blood, frogs, lice, flies, livestock pestilence, boils, hail, locusts, darkness and the killing of first-born children. Passover commemorates the Israelites' freedom from slavery in ancient Egypt in the wake of the ten plagues. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rabbi Shlomo Segal, left, and his family wave goodbye to participants after he conducted a virtual Passover seder for members of his congregation, fri... Rabbi Shlomo Segal, left, and his family wave goodbye to participants after he conducted a virtual Passover seder for members of his congregation, friends and family and broadcast it on YouTube and internet dial-in connections from his home in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York. From left, are Segal, daughter Shira, 12, wife Adina and daughter Rayna, 8. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rabbi Shlomo Segal, right, places a hat on his daughter Rayna's head as she enters the room in a burst of sunlight dressed as the ancient prophet "Eli... Rabbi Shlomo Segal, right, places a hat on his daughter Rayna's head as she enters the room in a burst of sunlight dressed as the ancient prophet "Elijah" during a virtual Passover seder in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in New York. According to Jewish tradition, during the Passover seder service, Elijah will arrive as a surprise or unknkown guest to herald the advent of the Messiah. During the Seder dinner, biblical verses are read while the door is briefly opened to welcome Elijah. The seder dinner commemorates and recalls the historical redemption of Jews from Egyptian bondage and foretells their future redemption. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — For centuries, on the first and second nights of the Jewish holiday of Passover, the youngest child has asked his or her elders, “Why is this night different from all others?”

This year, the nights are truly different. And Rabbi Shlomo Segal is among the spiritual leaders who are adapting to a Passover in the shadow of COVID-19.

The 40-year-old self-described “liberal” Orthodox rabbi has brought his Seder to YouTube, so that Jews can mark the holiday traditionally, even without the tradition of family gatherings.

“We’ve never done virtual Seders here, but Passover is an important time. The virtual Seder was in the context of how we’re responding to the COVID-19 crisis. In times of crisis, people turn to faith,” said Segal, leader of Congregation Kehilat Moshe in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn.

Said Segal’s wife, Adina: “Things are so tenuous now. We want to try to keep our ties with our community. People do need spiritual nourishment.”

Segal started conducting Friday evening Shabbat services via YouTube several weeks ago, when social distancing rules were put into place in New York.

Most Orthodox synagogues dismiss online Shabbat prayer because it is forbidden to use electronic devices on the sabbath; Segal finished his services before sunset, to abide by those rules. Some Orthodox authorities have said virtual Seders are acceptable, while others would forbid the practice.

Segal’s synagogue includes a range of congregants, from the very observant to those minimally so. To keep people engaged, including his own 8- and 12-year-old daughters, “I generally inject a lot of humor into my services while maintaining an essential dignity,” he said.

Online Seders are an invention born of necessity, Segal said.

“All I know is that when circumstances abruptly change ... we need to adapt and serve effectively,” he said “We felt that this was a time that required flexibility. It’s tough times.”