AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures in Asia

Shop attendants serve customers behind a sheet of plastic installed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a pharmacy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mo... Shop attendants serve customers behind a sheet of plastic installed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a pharmacy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 6, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe removes his face mask during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Tuesday, April 7, 2020, i... Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe removes his face mask during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Tokyo. Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool Photo via AP)

A Nepalese man flying kite standing on the roof top of his house is silhouetted against the setting sun during lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, A... A Nepalese man flying kite standing on the roof top of his house is silhouetted against the setting sun during lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, April 6, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A man enjoys some late afternoon autumn sunshine in a park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A man enjoys some late afternoon autumn sunshine in a park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Indians queue up outside a bank to withdraw money during lockdown in Jammu, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate... Indians queue up outside a bank to withdraw money during lockdown in Jammu, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

An Indonesian police officer wearing a helmet modified to resemble coronavirus checks his watch during a campaign to promote awareness of the virus ou... An Indonesian police officer wearing a helmet modified to resemble coronavirus checks his watch during a campaign to promote awareness of the virus outbreak, on a street in Mojokerto, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, April 3, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo)

Balconies are illuminated with candles and torches to mark the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic High rise residential buildings are seen ... Balconies are illuminated with candles and torches to mark the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic High rise residential buildings are seen illuminated by flash lights and candles as Indians mark the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a Friday broadcast urged the country's 1.3 billion people to switch off lights of their home at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday night and light candles, lamps and even use mobile torches standing in their balconies. Modi said that such a gesture will dispel the darkness created by the coronavirus and show that people are together in their fight against the epidemic.(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Women wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus stand near blooming cherry blossoms at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Mon... Women wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus stand near blooming cherry blossoms at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 6, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Teacher Chung Ha-eun gives an online class amid the new coronavirus outbreak at Seoul girls' high school in Seoul, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Senior hig... Teacher Chung Ha-eun gives an online class amid the new coronavirus outbreak at Seoul girls' high school in Seoul, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Senior high school students begin school semester with online classes. Schools remain closed as part of measures taken by the government to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A woman walks through an empty pedestrian crossing in the Ginza shopping district Friday, April 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The new coronavirus causes mild or ... A woman walks through an empty pedestrian crossing in the Ginza shopping district Friday, April 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People ride an escalator up toward a train station Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency ... People ride an escalator up toward a train station Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures to ramp up defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A medical worker from China's Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Air... A medical worker from China's Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Within hours of China lifting an 11-week lockdown on the central city of Wuhan early Wednesday, tens of thousands people had left the city by train and plane alone, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

APRIL 3-9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

