AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/10 08:43
A medical worker from China's Jilin Province, in red, embraces a colleague from Wuhan as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Air...
People ride an escalator up toward a train station Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency ...
A woman walks through an empty pedestrian crossing in the Ginza shopping district Friday, April 3, 2020, in Tokyo. The new coronavirus causes mild or ...
Teacher Chung Ha-eun gives an online class amid the new coronavirus outbreak at Seoul girls' high school in Seoul, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Senior hig...
Women wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus stand near blooming cherry blossoms at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Mon...
Balconies are illuminated with candles and torches to mark the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic High rise residential buildings are seen ...
An Indonesian police officer wearing a helmet modified to resemble coronavirus checks his watch during a campaign to promote awareness of the virus ou...
Indians queue up outside a bank to withdraw money during lockdown in Jammu, India, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate...
A man enjoys some late afternoon autumn sunshine in a park in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
A Nepalese man flying kite standing on the roof top of his house is silhouetted against the setting sun during lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, A...
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe removes his face mask during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Tuesday, April 7, 2020, i...
Shop attendants serve customers behind a sheet of plastic installed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a pharmacy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mo...

APRIL 3-9, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

