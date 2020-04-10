INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer was shot and killed Thursday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said.

Officer Breann Leath, 24, died at Eskanazi Hospital, Chief Randal Taylor said.

“Officer Leath turned toward the danger," Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a news conference outside the hopital. “... Officer Leath made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of her brothers and sisters and made the ultimate sacrifice for an ever grateful city.”

Hogsett directed that flags in the city be lowered to half-staff.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Bailey said Leath had been on the force 2 1/2 years. She was among three officers who responded to the call, Bailey said.

She was shot at an apartment complex on the city's far east side. Traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down to clear the way for the officer's transport to a downtown hospital, local television stations reported.

Bailey said a suspect was taken into custody. A female civilian also was shot, he said.