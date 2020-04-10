ISLAMABAD (AP) — Batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to contest charges of corruption by the Pakistan Cricket Board, meaning his case will go straight to a judge to impose sanctions.

The PCB says it has referred the case to the chairman of its disciplinary panel, Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, who is a retired Lahore High Court judge.

The judge will now issue sanctions against Akmal which could range from a six-month suspension to a lifetime ban.

The PCB formally charged Akmal last month for two breaches of its anti-corruption code in relation to not disclosing invitations to engage in corrupt conduct.

Akmal submitted a written reply late last month. However, the PCB says he did not request a hearing before its anti-corruption tribunal.

